Duke-UNC rivalry game pulling in the big bucks, like Super Bowl-priced tickets

On the off chance someone around here doesn’t understand just how serious Carolinians take the Duke-North Carolina rivalry, tickets to Wednesday night’s game are hitting Super Bowl prices, WLOS reported.

That’s right, the cheapest tickets to see the No. 1 Blue Devils take on the No. 8 Tar Heels are running $2,500, according to ESPN. That’s just shy of the $2,674 you would have paid on Jan. 27 for the cheapest available ticket to the Feb. 3 Super Bowl, according to Kyle Zorn, a marketing strategist for secondary ticket seller TickPick. Vivid Seats reports one ticket sold for $10,652.

Fans will pack Cameron Indoor Stadium and its 9,314 seats for the 9 p.m., set to air on ESPN, hoping to see yet another stellar game between the rivals.

Carolina’s last victory over Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium was on March 5, 2016, when UNC won 76-72 to secure its first ACC regular-season title in four years.

In the 46th matchup between the two programs, with both ranked in the top 10, Duke has won 23 of the matchups and North Carolina has won 22, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

According to ESPN, some tickets for last season’s national title game between Villanova and Michigan were as low as $67. Per Vivid Seats, the average price to attend a North Carolina home game is $70 this season, but the average price for the March 9 rematch against Duke is already at $991.

One of the big reasons for Wednesday’s big draw is Blue Devils star standout, Zion Williamson. “Between Zion Williamson, a No. 1 ranking and this being one of the biggest rivalries in sports, there’s intense demand,” Kyle Zorn told ESPN. “There’s also a limited supply of inventory, which is having a major effect on price. Cameron Indoor Stadium has 13 percent the seating capacity of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. When you factor in that the floor seating is reserved for students, you’re left with a short supply – and massive demand.”