Lexington school bus with children on board crashes after avoiding collision

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Children were on a Tyro Elementary School bus when it crashed in Lexington Wednesday morning, according to a dispatcher.

At 7:41 a.m., officers responded to the crash at 611 Front Street.

Davidson County Schools report that seven children were on bus #385 when it slid from the road after avoiding an oncoming vehicle in the bus’s lane.

The dispatcher reported that there were injuries at the scene, but school system personnel on scene said no injuries required treatment or EMS transportation.

Parents have been notified.

FOX8 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.