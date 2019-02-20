Autopsy reveals new details in deadly lion attack at Conservators Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — An autopsy report shed new light on the lion attack that killed an intern at the Conservators Center.

On Dec. 30, Alexandra Black, a 22-year-old intern with the center, was cleaning the lion enclosure alongside another intern and an animal trainer, according to the report from the medical examiner.

The trainer had separated the lion, named Matthai, into a lock-out section of the enclosure.

A large play ball, however, obstructed the gate that secures the lock-out section, the witness told officials.

With the lock-out gate unsecured, the lion was able to get into the space where Black and the others were cleaning.

The lion took hold of the young woman's ankle before the trainer could close the gate and pulled Black into the enclosure.

Fire crews used a firehose to spray the lion in an unsuccessful attempt to free the woman.

Officials then fired several darts at the lion, but they failed to sedate him.

Finally, deputies shot Matthai eight times with shotguns.

The medical examiner reports the woman had multiple lacerations and puncture wounds all over her body.

After the incident, the Conservators Center closed, but reopened about a month later.

The USDA is in charge of the investigations.