UNC Charlotte student sold drugs out of his dorm via Snapchat, police say

Posted 10:25 am, February 19, 2019, by , Updated at 10:44AM, February 19, 2019

Bennett Trace Phillips

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A University of North Carolina at Charlotte student was arrested after police said he was selling drugs out of his dorm on Snapchat, WCNC reported.

An anonymous person reported Bennett Trace Phillips was selling drugs out of his dorm room. The 19-year-old was accused of selling marijuana to students through Snapchat.

A police informant added Phillips on Snapchat and helped catch the student in the act. Police searched Phillips’ dorm in Hawthorn Hall and found LSD and marijuana.

He has been charged with felony drug possession and trafficking, and one misdemeanor.

 

