Threat of freezing rain in the Triad overnight, Wednesday morning

Precipitation will overspread the area tonight. As it starts, expect mainly cold rain with some pockets of sleet mixed in. Temperatures will fall to the mid-30s by late evening.

Late in the evening we could also see a few snowflakes mix in, especially in areas north and west of the Triad. A light coating of snowfall and sleet is possible, mainly north of the Triad.

Later tonight, the moisture that falls will be mainly rain, once the temperature slips to 32 or colder, this will become freezing rain. Most of the freezing rain will be limited to a glaze (less than 1/10th of an inch).

North and west of the Triad, amounts may exceed 1/10th of an inch, but should stay below 1/4 of an inch.

The freezing rain threat gets underway for most of us well after midnight, for some after 4 a.m. We will climb back above freezing by mid to late morning, 9 a.m. south to 11 a.m. north. Periods of non-freezing rain will continue with highs in the mid-30s.

Periods of rain tomorrow night with temperatures holding in the mid-30s and then rising to the upper 30s by daybreak Thursday. Thursday highs will slowly climb back to near 50 by late afternoon over the Triad with 60s to the southeast of the Triad.

More rain showers are expected on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. We finally get a break from the rain on Monday.