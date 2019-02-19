Razor blades found hidden under shopping cart handle at NC Walmart; Police searching for people of interest

SILER CITY, N.C. — Police are looking for two people of interest after razor blades were found hidden under the handles of several Walmart shopping carts.

Siler City Police reported that the blades were found under the right-hand side of the handles on Sunday.

Police provided the following description of the two suspects:

A white male that appears to be in his lower to mid-20s with a thin build and brown hair. He was seen driving a tan, late model Chevrolet Suburban or late model GMC SUV.

White male that appears to be around 40-years-old, standing at 5 feet, 5 inches, with a stock build and brown hair. He has a thick, heavy beard with a light mustache. He was last seen wearing a bright yellow hat, a blue T-shirt with a Carhartt logo on the front, a dark jacket, dark pants and work boots. He was spotted in the passenger side of the above vehicle.

Police said the incidents could be tied to an attempt at shoplifting.

Officers would like to speak with the Walmart customer who said they were cut on Sunday.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Sergeant Jon Murray at the Siler City Police Department at (919) 742-5626.