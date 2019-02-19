Police searching for woman in Mebane bank robbery
MEBANE, N.C. — Mebane police are searching for a woman in connection with Tuesday bank robbery, according to a news release.
At 3:19 p.m., officers came to the Wells Fargo at 820 S. Fifth St. after a reported robbery.
Witness said a woman came into the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money.
The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money and left the scene in a black Hyundai Santa Fe, headed south on Highway 119.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Mebane police.
36.095971 -79.266962