× Police searching for woman in Mebane bank robbery

MEBANE, N.C. — Mebane police are searching for a woman in connection with Tuesday bank robbery, according to a news release.

At 3:19 p.m., officers came to the Wells Fargo at 820 S. Fifth St. after a reported robbery.

Witness said a woman came into the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money.

The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money and left the scene in a black Hyundai Santa Fe, headed south on Highway 119.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mebane police.