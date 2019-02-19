Police searching for missing 23-year-old UNC-Greensboro student

Posted 7:29 am, February 19, 2019, by , Updated at 07:25AM, February 19, 2019

Anastasia Zitko

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 23-year-old student of UNC-Greensboro has gone missing, according to Crime Stoppers.

Anastasia Zitko was reported missing Monday.

Crime Stoppers reports she was last seen by her roommate at about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Zitko left behind her cell phone.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts or this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword “Badboyz” and your tip to 274637 or call the UNCG Police Department at (336) 334-4444.

Calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

