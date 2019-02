Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Parents who can't seem to pry their kids away from Fortnite now have a way to at least get their kids out of the house.

New Fortnite tournaments give players a chance to compete face-to-face and even win cash and gift cards.

The two Triad Rockin' Jump locations host 64-person tournaments every weekend.

Rockin' Jump started hosting the events four months ago, and now they sell out almost every weekend.

Shannon Smith shows us how you can sign up.