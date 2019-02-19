New Apple patent could mean foldable iPhone, oil prices hit highest levels since November 2018 and more

Posted 6:05 am, February 19, 2019, by , Updated at 06:04AM, February 19, 2019

In Tuesday's Money matters, Jane King discusses a new Apple patent which could mean a foldable iPhone, oil prices which hit the highest levels since November and Amazon's efforts to become greener.

