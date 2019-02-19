× ‘Montana is useless’: Online petition calls for Montana to be sold to Canada to reduce national debt

With the United States trillions of dollars in debt, one petition on Change.org made by some enterprising citizens seeks to sell the state of Montana to Canada.

“We have too much debt and Montana is useless,” the petition says. “Just tell them it has beavers or something.”

The asking price for the 41st state is $1 trillion.

Currently, more than 7,500 people have signed the petition.