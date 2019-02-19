Man arrested for slapping 12-year-old stepdaughter’s bully, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEER PARK, Texas -- A Texas stepfather spotted the boy who allegedly bullied his stepdaughter while walking home from school. What he did landed him in jail, according to KTRK.

James Olander Peace is charged with felony injury to a child after allegedly slapping the 12-year-old boy across the face.

Peace's wife told KTRK he was just sticking up for her daughter after she was bullied by the boy at school.

"Saying that her body was ugly, said that she was a transvestite, started throwing ice cream at her and then they picked up the rocks," she said.

She said her daughter called and asked for a ride home.

That's when investigators say Peace saw the 12-year-old walking.

"On the drive home they happened to see the suspect juvenile walking and that's when the stepdad decided to stop and confront the kid," said Lt. Chris Brown, with Deer Park police.

A nearby surveillance camera caught the encounter. Police say Peace was shouting at the and then hit him.

"He was slapped across the face with an open hand, had red marks and swelling to his cheek and upper jaw," Brown said.

Court records say after the slap, Peace threatened the boy, saying not to tell police or he would beat him up.

"I do not agree with what he did, he took it too far, he did," Peace's wife said.