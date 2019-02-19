× Man accused of child rape in North Carolina arrested at US border

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man accused of child rape in Iredell County was arrested at the United States border, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office told WJZY.

Jesse Jacinto, 20, of Harmony, is charged with felony statutory rape of a child.

Jacinto is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

On Jan. 24, Jacinto was detained by border security agents at the Laredo, Texas, border crossing.

Jacinto was trying to cross back into the U.S. from Mexico, WJZY reports.

Jacinto was extradited back to Iredell County on Monday and is being held under a $250,000 secured bond.