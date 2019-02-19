× Jussie Smollett’s role in ‘Empire’ shrinks as Chicago Police investigate his alleged role in assault

CHICAGO — Actor Jussie Smollett’s future on “Empire” has taken a hit after Chicago police expressed doubt to CNN over the truth behind his assault claim.

Two law enforcement sources with knowledge of the investigation told CNN that Chicago Police believe Smollett paid the brothers to orchestrate an assault on him that he reported late last month.

Smollett denies playing a role in his attack, according to a statement from his attorneys.