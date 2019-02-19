Ice, some snowflakes possible as Winter Weather Advisories hit Triad on Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tuesday night could bring winter weather, and even winter storms, for parts of the Piedmont Triad.

From 6 p.m. Tuesday until 4 p.m. Wednesday, Winter Storm Warnings will be in place for Surry County, Wilkes County, Alleghany County and others in that area, according to FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd.

The rest of the Triad is slated for Winter Weather Advisories up to the Virginia border, beginning at 7 p.m. and closing at 12 p.m. Wednesday.

The Piedmont is expected to see very little snow, if any, but the mountains could see from 1 inch to 2 inches of accumulation.

Even with limited chances for snow, however, there is a possibility for a glaze of ice on some surfaces, such as bridges and overpasses, during your Wednesday commute.

Temperatures Tuesday morning will float in the 30s before reaching a high of 45. Those temperatures will plummet down with Wednesday's high at a cold 36 degrees.

Looks like we'll get some frozen precipitation (potentially freezing rain) overnight! We have a Public Services crew reporting at 9:30pm to be available to salt bridges and overpasses, and respond to icy conditions as needed. Tomorrow's day shift will continue ice work as needed. pic.twitter.com/keeq1IDiAJ — City of High Point (@CityofHighPoint) February 19, 2019