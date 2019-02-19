× Greensboro charged with hit and run involving woman, infant child

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is facing charges after hit and run involving a woman and her infant child, according to Greensboro police.

Christopher Obryan Carter, 32, of Greensboro, is charged with hit and run, driving while license revoked and failure to stop at a red light.

On Feb. 13, officers responded to a wreck at the intersection of East Wendover Avenue and Gatewood Avenue.

Police say the woman was driving east on Wendover when Carter’s vehicle hit hers.

The woman’s car overturned, but neither she nor her child were injured.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text a tip to 274637 using the keyword “badboyz.”