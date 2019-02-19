‘Enjoy your 1st’: Police officer leaves $100 tip for waitress pregnant with 1st child

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A police officer in New Jersey left a very generous tip for a pregnant waitress.

Brian Cadigan said his daughter is seven months pregnant with her first child and works as a waitress at the Lamp Post Diner in Gloucester Township.

On Friday, 23-year-old Courtney English served a Voorhees Township police officer.

Cadigan said when the officer was done eating, he paid the $8.75 bill and added a $100 tip along with a note that said, “Enjoy your first, you will never forget it.”

Cadigan shared a picture of the receipt on Facebook.

“What a wonderful person to not only leave a VERY generous tip, but a lovely message, I don’t know you Mr Police Officer, but you made my little girl cry, and made her year. Thank you, I always had the utmost respect for Officers, but you went above and beyond not just an officer, but a beautiful human being. God Bless,” Cadigan wrote.

