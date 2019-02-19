‘Dirty Air: A Joy Ride’ – Mike Joy’s unique perspective on NASCAR

Posted 8:38 am, February 19, 2019, by , Updated at 08:40AM, February 19, 2019

Mike Joy has one of the most recognizable voices in the world of NASCAR. Joy has been the only play-by-play man since NASCAR moved to the FOX Network in 2001. His ties to the sport run longer than that, dating back to the early 1970s with stops at the Motor Racing Network and CBS. He’s witnessed some of the biggest moments in the sport, so he has a unique perspective on NASCAR’s colorful past and where the sport might be headed in the future. Mike Joy discusses it all on this episode of the FOX8 Podcast: “Dirty Air: A Joy Ride.”

