Davidson County homeowner concerned about speeding on Old Highway 64

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Flames engulfed a car on Old Highway 64 Tuesday afternoon after a car ran off the road.

State troopers say the driver was traveling down Old Highway 64 and ran off the road, hit a tree and the car ignited in flames. The driver was pinned inside the car.

Firefighters from the Silver Valley Fire Department responded to the crash and rescued the driver from the burning car while extinguishing the flames. The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Dean Pulliam lives on the property where the car crashed and burst in flames.

“I was with my dad and I got a call that said there was a fire on my property,” Pulliam said.

Pulliam arrived at the scene after the fire was put out and was concerned about the condition of the driver, the odor of gas and if gas leaked into his pond. He has several ducks, geese and goats who drink from the pond. Now, he wants to make sure the pond isn’t contaminated.

“It’s still a little concerning because it’s right there on the edge of where my water is with my ducks, my geese, my goats, everything drinks the water and live in the water,” Pulliam said.

Pulliam said he wishes there was a solution to warn fast drivers to slow down in this area because this is not the first time there's been a crash in this area.

“People come through here and it seems like they might be going 85 to 100 mph,” he said.

Pulliam said he wishes there was more enforcement to slow the drivers down. Several years ago, he put up a fence to prevent cars from losing control and going into his pond.