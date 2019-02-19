Davidson County deputies investigating armed robbery at Pizza Hut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Davidson County deputies are investigating after they say a masked suspect took cash and shot through a wall at a Pizza Hut restaurant in the Tyro community.

Capt. Cory Mann said it happened Monday night at the location off N.C. 150 just before 9:30 p.m.

Mann said it appeared the suspect fired a shot through the wall of the restaurant, damaging property at Snap Fitness.

Andy Evans owns a baking business next door and said robberies in the area aren't common.

“Anybody shooting like that through the wall, it could have hit anybody. It’s certainly scary that goes on a lot of places nowadays, so we have to be careful wherever we are. It’s definitely a scary thought to have that happen just beside us,” he said.

Others working nearby said they were grateful no one was hurt.

“Really relieved that no one got hurt," Nicole Mask said.

Deputies returned to the scene Monday afternoon to collect surveillance video. The department has not released any additional suspect information at this time.