Burlington man wanted after string of robberies

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are looking for a man believed to be responsible for a recent string of robberies.

On Monday, officers began investigating the robberies as a connected series of crimes. They believe the crimes were committed by Joshua Allen McKinney, 40, of Burlington, who is wanted on charges of common law robbery, assault on a female, misdemeanor larceny and two counts of larceny from a person.

At 5:31 p.m., officers responded to a larceny at the Dollar Tree on Garden Road.

An employee told officers a man came to the sales counter with a small purchase. Once the cashier opened the cash drawer, the man reached in and took money before leaving in an SUV.

Only minutes later, at 5:38 p.m, officers responded to another larceny at the CVS on South Church Street.

The man was standing at a sales counter when a customer laid their wallet down. The suspect grabbed the wallet and ran out of the store.

At 9:11 p.m., officers responded to a third larceny, this time at the Dollar General on Chapel Hill Road.

Using the same tactic as the Dollar Tree larceny earlier in the day, the suspect approached the counter with a small purchased and grabbed cash from the register when the drawer opened.

Another employee managed to see license plate of the suspect vehicle, a gray 2007 Hyundai Veracruz. The plate reads PHN 9549.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. To leave an anonymous tip for a possible cash reward, contact Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637.