Alamance NAACP president arrested at commissioners meeting after criticism of ICE runs over allowed time

GRAHAM, N.C. — Alamance County deputies took Alamance NAACP President Curtis Gatewood into custody after a board of commissioners meeting Monday night.

He was arrested after his criticism of the county’s relationship with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. Marshals Service ran over his designated three minutes and he refused to concede the floor, according to The Times-News.

Gatewood signed up to speak during a public comment portion of the meeting.

In his comments, he railed against the commissioners for allowing the sheriff’s office to enter a contract with ICE to hold detainees for the agency and to renegotiation the office’s contract with the U.S. Marshals Service, The Times-News reports.

The NAACP president continued to speak even after the board chair attempted to interrupt him.

The chair adjourned the meeting as Gatewood spoke.

As Alamance County Commissioner Bill Lashely left for the door, he told Gatewood, “You’re an agitator.”

Gatewood was charged with misdemeanor disruption of a public meeting, according to The Times-News.

This incident came after a protest on the same theme at county governmental offices building prior to the meeting.