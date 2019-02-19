× Alamance County government to put ‘In God We Trust’ on all county vehicles

GRAHAM, N.C. — All Alamance County vehicles will soon be emblazoned with the phrase, “In God We Trust.”

County commissioners voted to make the change Monday, and vehicles will roll out with the new motto in a few weeks, according to WCNC.

The proposal will only apply to Alamance County-owned vehicles that are not part of the sheriff’s office.

The county plans to pay for the new detail with private funds.

According to WCNC, Alamance County Commissioner Steve Carter brought the resolution to the table, saying that he believes it may give officers comfort.