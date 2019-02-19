7-year-old boy raises over $2,000 for President Trump’s border wall with hot chocolate stand

AUSTIN, Texas — A 7-year-old boy is raising money for President Donald Trump’s border wall with a hot chocolate stand — and he’s already raised more than $2,000.

Benton Stevens wanted to help the president after watching the recent State of the Union address.

That’s when he had the idea for a hot chocolate stand.

“Every day, he would get off the bus and say, ‘Mom, can we go do my stand?’” said the boy’s mother Jennifer Stevens told KEYE.

The border wall hot chocolate stand quickly became a family effort with the boy’s brothers making signs and his mother brewing the hot chocolate.

When the idea took off, the family opened up a Venmo account for others to make donations. Since opening his stand, Benton has raised more than $2,200.

The boy continued his fundraiser even after facing backlash from the community.

“He was called a little Hitler yesterday,” Jennifer Stevens said to KXAN. “A guy pointed at him in his car and then he said that we didn’t like brown people. I don’t understand that at all.”

The young Trump supporter’s parents are both members of the Republic National Committee.

“People think he’s brainwashed,” Benton’s mother told KXAN. “Well, of course he supports Trump because we do, and he hears how we talk and this and that. Call that brainwashing, but I call it parenting because we instill our values in him.”