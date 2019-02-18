Woman charged in crash that killed 10-year-old in Asheboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- A woman has been charged after a crash killed a 10-year-old boy in Asheboro last week, according to a news release from Asheboro police.

Erika B. Ascencio is charged with no vehicle operator’s license, failure to yield while making a left turn, misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to secure passenger under 16 with seat belt.

At 7:43 a.m. on Feb. 13, officers responded to a wreck at the intersection of North Fayetteville Street and West Bailey Street.

According to police, a black 2007 Nissan was driving northbound on North Fayetteville when it tried to turn left onto West Bailey.

The driver of the Nissan didn't see the oncoming black 2004 Ford SUV heading south on North Fayetteville.

The SUV struck the Nissan on the right rear side where 10-year-old David Pulido was sitting. The boy was killed in the crash.

David's family told FOX8 last week Ascencio was a babysitter who was taking him to school.

Ascencio is being held in the Randolph County Jail under a $2,500 secured bond.