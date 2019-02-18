Winston-Salem professor with incredible talent for drawing presidents shares his secret

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C — Today is Presidents' Day, and one local professor knows our country's leaders in great detail.

In fact, he can draw all of them, by memory, in just minutes.

Dr. John Hutton teaches Art History at Salem College in Winston-Salem.

He is so good at sketching the 45 U.S. Presidents, the White House Historical Association asked him to write a book teaching others how to draw them.

The new book will be released July 4.

Dr. Hutton says he's spent decades studying the presidents and has been able to show people how to draw them in five steps. He showed FOX8's Shannon Smith