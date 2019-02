Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A house fire in Winston-Salem meant two adults had to be treated by Forsyth County EMS, according to the fire department.

The fire, located at 2450 Boone Ave., is now under control.

According to dispatch, a caller reported the fire at about 6:19 a.m.

The two victims suffered from smoke inhalation, the fire department reports.