Southeast Guilford High student returns from last chemo treatment to amazing surprise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — She's a 17-year-old, home-schooled high school student who always wanted to travel the world.

Paris was always Lizzy Jones' dream destination. But when she was diagnosed with Lymphoma last year, Lizzy knew those dreams would have to be put on hold.

Her cousin, Cailey McClellan, decided that if Lizzy couldn't go to Paris, then Paris would come to her.

While Lizzy was in the hospital getting her last chemotherapy treatment, Cailey enlisted the help of the NJROTC cadets at Southeast Guilford High School.

They painted and redecorated Lizzy's room using a Paris theme. Many of the students didn't know Lizzy, but they knew her situation and wanted to help.

Lizzy's mother Kathy Jones says that speaks volumes about the students involved in the project.

"When people reach out to people they don't know and say, 'How can I help? I want to make this easier ... even if its just painting a room. I want to make this easier,' that's an amazing contribution to the community and to these high schoolers," she said.