× Set sail on the nostalgic ‘Golden Girls’ fan cruise in 2020

Have you ever wanted to cross the Gulf of Mexico while dressed as Sophia from “The Golden Girls?”

If so, you’re in luck!

Next year, you can embark on a cruise inspired by the beloved 80s sitcom, thanks to Flip Phone Events.

On Feb. 24, set sail on the Celebrity Infinity from the home of the Golden Girls — Miami, Florida — and visit Key West in the Florida Keys, as well as Cozumel, Mexico, before returning home Feb. 29.

Want to celebrate the Golden Girls by becoming one? That’s encouraged!

The cruise will feature a Golden Girls Costume Contest and Fancy Dinner, so get your Blanche, Dorothy, Sophia and Rose costumes ready.

You can also take part in the Key West Golden Girls Bar Crawl, the One Night in St. Olaf Dance Party (including a game of Ugel and Flugel) and show just how much you know in Golden Girls trivia.

There are a few category options ranging from $986.69 for the “Oceanview Cabin” all the way up to the “Aqua Class Deluxe Oceanview Balcony” for $1181.69.