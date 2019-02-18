Population Health: What Is Population Health?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Triad HealthCare Network (THN) is an Accountable Care Organization (ACO) made up of community physicians, Cone Health and its physicians and hospitals, and other providers. The physician-led organization is trying to reduce the cost and improve the quality of health care.

More than 1,200 doctors are a part of THN. Managing the health of a large population means more than helping them when they are sick or visiting the doctor’s office. Simply put, population health is about keeping well people well, keeping chronically ill patients stable and helping end-of-life patients make informed decisions.

Population health uses data to help improve and maintain a patient’s health and ability to complete everyday tasks. The overall goal of population health is higher quality, better coordinated and more efficient care.

Some patients have more than one doctor caring for them. Those doctors may not know about each other. In order for population health to be successful, a patient’s doctors must share clinical information and goals, and understand their role in caring for that patient.

Visit triadhealthcarenetwork.com to find a THN provider and explore resources that will help you in your health care journey.

Spokesperson Background:

James “Jim” Osborne, MD, FACP, is the senior medical director of population health for Triad HealthCare Network, a sleep and internal medicine specialist in the Triad and a member of the Cone Health Medical and Dental Staff. He received a Bachelor of Science in zoology from North Carolina State University in 1978 and completed medical school at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine in 1983. Osborne completed his residency in internal medicine at the University of Iowa in 1986.