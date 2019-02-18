Piedmont Triad could see snow, sleet, freezing rain on Tuesday night, Wednesday morning

The Piedmont Triad could see some winter weather moving into the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Tuesday evening, we will see the rainfall turning to a wintry mix. The highest totals will be in the mountains. However, less than half an inch is expected for the Piedmont Triad.

The rain will begin early tomorrow evening and as temperatures fall below freezing, the rain will mix with snow and sleet overnight. Travel issues could kick up on Wednesday, as freezing rain could be a problem. We should be back to just rain by around 10 a.m. Wednesday, as temperatures climb above freezing.

Lows tomorrow night will be in the low 30s, below freezing in most spots.

Right now, a Winter Storm Watch is in place for Alleghany, Surry, Wilkes, and Patrick counties until 6 p.m. on Wednesday.