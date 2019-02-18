× New NC Board of Elections to review evidence Monday over unresolved 9th Congressional District race

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina’s new State Board of Elections will review evidence Monday of possible ballot fraud behind the controversial 9th Congressional District race.

The hearing, set for 10 a.m., will give the board a chance to look over the evidence leading to a decision on whether or not to certify Republican Mark Harris to the 9th Congressional District.

The Wake County District Attorney’s Office is conducting a separate criminal investigation into the election.

Harris has been embroiled in controversy since the State Board of Elections first began to investigate claims of fraud in the election.

Despite a 900 vote lead after the November election, Harris’ victory was thrown into question when investigators said that the absentee ballots in the district looked suspicious.

Democrat Dan McCready initially conceded the race but later withdrew his concession to see the race and investigation through.

If they do not certify Harris, it is possible the board could call for a new election.

The State Board of Elections dissolved in December without certifying the results or calling for a new election.

On Jan. 31, the North Carolina governor appointed five members to form the new State Board of Elections, including democrats Stella Anderson of Boone, Jeff Carmon III of Durham and Bob Cordle of Charlotte, as well as republicans David C. Black of Concord and Ken Raymond of Winston-Salem.

The members were all nominees submitted by the state’s Republican and Democratic parties.