Man closed lid on their hot tub while wife was still in it, police say. She died

WHEELING, Ill. — A man is accused of closing the lid on a hot tub with his wife inside, leading to her death, WGN reports.

Eric Huska, 58, of Wheeling, is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Police came to a home on Marion Court around 6:45 p.m. on Feb. 9 after a report of an unresponsive woman.

The body of Laura Huska, 57, was found in the home’s outdoor hot tub.

Outdoor video surveillance showed the woman distressed and unable to get out of the hot tub on her own.

Her husband initially tried to help her out of the tub. He then partially closed the lid of the hot tub while the victim was still inside and went inside the home.

Later that night, he returned to the hot tub and found his wife unresponsive and floating in the water.

Laura Huska was taken to Glenbrook Hospital and pronounced dead. Her death was ruled a homicide.