Lexington man charged with sexually abusing teenager with mental disability

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington man is facing charges of sexually abusing a teenage girl with a mental disability, according to an arrest warrant.

Keith Douglas Mohat, 65, of Lexington, was arrested Friday on two counts of second-degree forcible rape and one count of second-degree forced sex offense.

The offenses reportedly happened between Aug. 28, 2018, and Jan. 4, 2019.

He was held on a $250,000 bond.