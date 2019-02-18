× Investigators using DNA to identify animal that killed North Carolina woman

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. — A woman injured in an animal attack in Beaufort County has died and investigators are using DNA to determine what type of animal attacked her.

On Friday morning, an animal attack was reported in Pantego, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders found 77-year-old Brenda Hamilton suffering from severe injuries.

Hamilton was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Pungo Christian Academy, where Hamilton worked, confirmed Monday that Hamilton had passed away.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said DNA testing is being used to determine what type of animal attacked Hamilton.

“At this time preliminary DNA testing facilitated by NC Wildlife Biologist has eliminated any wild animals indigenous to the area. Beaufort County Sheriff’s Investigators are continuing to investigate to determine which, if any domestic K9s in the area may have attacked Hamilton,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release.