Homeowner walks in on break-in in Alamance County; 2 arrested, 1 wanted

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. -- An Alamance County homeowner walked into his home Sunday afternoon to find burglary suspects inside.

The homeowner said when he walked into the house, he saw a suspect jumping out of his back window. At the time, the homeowner had his young child with him when he walked in on the suspects.

Authorities responded to the home invasion on Mebane Rogers Road. With the help of several agencies, a Burlington Police Department K-9 tracked the suspects through the woods. Deputies arrested Antonio McAdams Jr, 26, of Haw River, and Ireishia Byrd, 23, of Burlington, as they were walking down the road near Eastern Alamance High School.

Dennis Carter lives nearby and can’t believe the suspects targeted a home on such a busy road.

“On a heavily-traveled road in broad daylight and coming in not knowing whether someone's at home or not and being caught by the homeowner is pretty drastic,” Carter said.

People in the area told FOX8 home invasions rarely happen in their rural community.

“We noticed the police cars there and thought it had to be something pretty serious because of the number of policemen and deputies,” Carter said.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a third suspect and a blue two-toned Chrysler Sebring. If you have any information on this case, contact the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.