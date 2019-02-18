High-speed rails in development in the United States

A high-speed train driver is ready to start train at a maintenance base wait to set out on January 20, 2018 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo by Wang He/Getty Images)

In Monday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses high-speed rails in development here in the United States.

Japan, China, France and Spain already have high-speed rails running.

The U.S. has a pretty fast rail on the East Coast which reaches 150 mph. Shanghai's, however, breaks 260 mph.

California is working on one that would run entirely on renewable energy. Rails are also in development in Florida and Texas

Find out more on why high-speed rails could make a huge impact — and not just for travelers.

 

