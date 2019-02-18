High-speed rails in development in the United States

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In Monday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses high-speed rails in development here in the United States.

Japan, China, France and Spain already have high-speed rails running.

The U.S. has a pretty fast rail on the East Coast which reaches 150 mph. Shanghai's, however, breaks 260 mph.

California is working on one that would run entirely on renewable energy. Rails are also in development in Florida and Texas

Find out more on why high-speed rails could make a huge impact — and not just for travelers.