‘Gripe Water’ recalled over choking hazard

This herbal supplement for infants and adults could put you or your child at risk of choking, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Kingston Pharma, LLC, issued a recall for all lots of “DG Baby Gripe Water herbal supplement with organic ginger and fennel extracts” as the liquid contains undissolved citrus flavonoid.

“Use of the product should not be considered hazardous but could result in difficulty when swallowing the product for sensitive individuals,” the FDA reports.

Recalled product was sold throughout the country at Dollar General’s. It comes in 4-ounce amber bottles with safety-sealed white caps and an oral syringe.

Anyone who has any problems that could be a result of the product are directed to consult their physician or healthcare provider.

Anyone who has an adverse reaction to the product or has further questions is asked to report it by contacting Christina Condon or C. Jeanne Taborsky by phone toll free at 844-724-7347 or by e-mail Christina.Condon@SciRegs.com.