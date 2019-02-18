Family moving after shots fired into High Point home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A High Point family has packed up their belongings and plan to move after more than 30 bullets tore through their home Sunday evening.

At 10:08 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to several shots fired reports along the 1800 block of Franklin Avenue.

“I just screamed, 'Get on the ground,' and that’s what we did,” said the homeowner whose house was targeted.

She did not want to give her name, but said that she and her son, husband and mother were inside when the shooting started.

“People have no regard for human life anymore. They’re just shooting to kill,” she said.

She and her family have lived in their home on Franklin Avenue for the past nine years. In that time they’ve seen countless shootings, but Sunday's incident was the first time the bullets were sent flying into her home.

“A lot of gang violence. ... I have come accustomed to hearing gunshots, and when you hear it you just pray and pray,” she said.

The woman’s husband came within inches of being hit and her son’s car was damaged by a bullet.

The owner told FOX8 that she’s not risking their safety anymore.

“I’m not running away because I’m afraid. I’m running away because I need to expose my child to something better,” she said.

Officers found 5.56 and 9mm shell casings as the scene.

Police have not released a description of the people they believe are responsible.