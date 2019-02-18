× Driver taken to hospital after crashing into Peters Creek in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Several crews responded after a car drove off a road and into a creek, the Winston-Salem Fire Department reports.

Between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m., five crews responded to Peters Creek along the Peters Creek Parkway.

A car reportedly crashed into the creek near Academy Street and West 4th Street.

One person was taken to the hospital.

According to police, Academy Street at Peters Creek Parkway will be closed for several hours.

Drivers are directed to avoid the area and take an alternate route as the area could face delays.

E-6, L-1, R-1, S-7 and B1 responded to a vehicle off the roadway and in Peters Creek. The driver of the vehicle was rescued and is being treated by FCEMS. Southbound Peters Creek Pkwy at Academy St is closed till further notice. #wsfire .119 pic.twitter.com/4jz093S6xJ — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) February 18, 2019