× Davidson County Clerk of Court Brian Shipwash resigns

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Davidson County Clerk of Court Brian Shipwash turned in his resignation on Monday.

In a letter delivered to Resident Superior Court Judge Mark Klass, Shipwash said the resignation is effective immediately.

Shipwash said he is pursuing other opportunities and says it’s been an honor to serve in the position.

Shipwash declined to comment on what other opportunities he is either exploring or accepting.

Joretta Black will be the interim clerk of court.