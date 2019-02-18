× California homicide suspect on the run for 6 years arrested in Winston-Salem

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. — A California gang member and homicide suspect who was on the run for six years is now behind bars and facing felony drug charges after ALE special agents arrested him Saturday at a bar in Winston-Salem, according to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Boren Lay, 25, of Los Angeles, is charged with trafficking marijuana by possession, trafficking marijuana by transport, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, felony maintain a building for controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, allowing violations of the controlled substance act to occur on the licensed premises.

While conducting an investigation at El Borracho, an ABC licensed business, ALE special agents located marijuana and ultimately obtained a drug search warrant. Lay was found in possession of more than 11 pounds of marijuana and 842 vials of THC oil.

Sovath Yern, 30, one of the owners of El Borracho, and Sovann Yern, 31, both of Massachusetts, were also arrested and face the same charges as Lay. All three were confirmed members of the Asian Boyz Gang, a street gang based out of Southern California.

Lay hid his true identity for nearly nine hours before finally admitting the truth, the release said. After confirming his identity, special agents learned of his connection to a 2013 homicide in California.

Both Sovath and Sovann Yern were given $50,000 secured bonds. Lay was given a $100,000 secured bond for the drug charges, but was denied bond for the murder charges.

Lay had his preliminary hearing Monday and the Yerns are due in Forsyth County Court March 8.

Lay will eventually be extradited to Los Angeles by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office.