About 20 shell casings found after High Point home shot up overnight

Posted 8:46 am, February 18, 2019, by , Updated at 08:45AM, February 18, 2019

(Google Maps)

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A late night shooting on Franklin Street left behind about 20 shell casings — and no injuries, police report.

At about 10:08 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to several shots fired reports along the 1800 block of Franklin Street.

While they were unable to find anything during the first call, police responded to a second call and learned from a resident at 1804 Franklin St. that their house was shot up.

Officers found 5.56 and 9 mm shell casings as the scene.

Bullets pierced through the exterior wall into the home.

People were inside, but no one was reported injured.

