× 3 humpback whales beached along Outer Banks in 5 days

Three humpback whales have beached along the Outer Banks in North Carolina and Virginia in a five-day span.

The first was found Tuesday at Oregon Inlet, according to the Island Free Press.

Then, on Sunday morning, two were found — one in Corolla, according to WTKR, and another south of Sandbridge at Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge, according to the a Facebook post by the Lago Mar on the Back Bay community in Virginia.

There is no word on what caused the whales to beach.