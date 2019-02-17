Woman defends herself, stabs North Carolina home intruder

RALEIGH, N.C. — A woman who had her home invaded early Saturday morning fought back and stabbed the intruder, officials say.

WTVD reported that it happened at about 12:40 a.m. in the 3900 block of Virginia Street in Raleigh.

The victim stabbed the “known” intruder after he or she began to assault her, according to a spokesperson with Raleigh police.

The suspect was found nearby and taken to WakeMed with a stab wound to the stomach.

No names or other information have been released, as the investigation is ongoing.

