Woman defends herself, stabs North Carolina home intruder
RALEIGH, N.C. — A woman who had her home invaded early Saturday morning fought back and stabbed the intruder, officials say.
WTVD reported that it happened at about 12:40 a.m. in the 3900 block of Virginia Street in Raleigh.
The victim stabbed the “known” intruder after he or she began to assault her, according to a spokesperson with Raleigh police.
The suspect was found nearby and taken to WakeMed with a stab wound to the stomach.
No names or other information have been released, as the investigation is ongoing.