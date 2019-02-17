× Sheriff’s deputy dies in crash with suspected DUI driver

CHINO, Calif. – An off-duty deputy in California was killed in a crash involving a driver accused of being under the influence.

KTLA reported that San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy Nicholas O’Loughlin died in the wreck early Sunday morning in Chino, Calif.

O’Loughlin was off duty at the time of the 12 a.m. wreck, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office.

The other driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter. The suspect was not identified.

“Nicholas left a positive impression on his friends and coworkers and will be deeply missed,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post. “Rest easy brother.”

It is with deep sadness that we report the sudden & tragic death of Deputy Nicholas O’Loughlin. Nicholas was killed in an off-duty traffic collision early this morning.

Nicholas is survived by his father Bill, mother Crystal, & brother Jonathan.

Rest easy brother 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Hw53jo4XQZ — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) February 17, 2019