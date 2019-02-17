× Randolph County man faces child abuse charges after infant taken to hospital in critical condition

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – A Randolph County man faces charges of child abuse in connection to an infant being treated in the hospital in critical condition.

Ryan Thomas Morris, 31, of Franklinville, was jailed in Randolph County under a $500,000 secured bond on charges of felony child abuse inflicting serious injury.

Randolph County deputies received a report from Randolph Health on Friday about a possible child abuse case, according to a press release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the infant was admitted to Randolph Health and then taken to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital and remains in critical condition.

Deputies investigated the case and charges were filed on the suspect, who has court planned for Monday at Randolph County District Court in Asheboro.