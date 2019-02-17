Police arrest second suspect after home invasion in Rockingham County turns deadly; first suspect was shot and killed

Posted 5:44 pm, February 17, 2019, by , Updated at 05:53PM, February 17, 2019

Left to right: Deonte Eric Smith and Dieontra Shukur Clark.

EDEN, N.C. — Police have arrested a burglary suspect after a home invasion turned deadly early Sunday morning.

Deonte Eric Smith, 22, faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Smith and another suspect, 21-year-old Dieontra Shukur Clark, are accused of breaking into a home in the 800 block of Bridge Street in Eden at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators said two men forced their way into the home at gunpoint to rob the homeowners.

A struggle started and gunshots were fired, according to the sheriff’s office. Clark died. Smith ran off and was arrested later that day, according to deputies.

The homeowners, a 26-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, sustained injuries and are being treated. A 5-year-old child in the home was uninjured.

Smith has been jailed without bond and has court planned for March 6.

Google Map for coordinates 36.489285 by -79.760992.

803 Bridge Street, Eden

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.