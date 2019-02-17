× Police arrest second suspect after home invasion in Rockingham County turns deadly; first suspect was shot and killed

EDEN, N.C. — Police have arrested a burglary suspect after a home invasion turned deadly early Sunday morning.

Deonte Eric Smith, 22, faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Smith and another suspect, 21-year-old Dieontra Shukur Clark, are accused of breaking into a home in the 800 block of Bridge Street in Eden at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators said two men forced their way into the home at gunpoint to rob the homeowners.

A struggle started and gunshots were fired, according to the sheriff’s office. Clark died. Smith ran off and was arrested later that day, according to deputies.

The homeowners, a 26-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, sustained injuries and are being treated. A 5-year-old child in the home was uninjured.

Smith has been jailed without bond and has court planned for March 6.

36.489285 -79.760992