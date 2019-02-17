Watch live: FOX8’s Daytona 500 special ‘Countdown to the 500’

North Carolina man’s charges upgraded to murder after 22-month-old child dies from skull fracture

Posted 10:41 am, February 17, 2019, by

Michael Buchanan

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man’s charges have been upgraded to murder after a 22-month-old child, whose skull he allegedly fractured, died Saturday evening in the hospital, officials said.

WTVD reported that 23-year-old Michael Buchanan was charged Thursday with one felonious count of child abuse inflicting serious physical injury. He is now being charged with murder.

Court documents said that Buchanan took “indecent liberties” with the child, causing the back of the child’s skull to fracture which led to a brain bleed.

Buchanan is said to be the boyfriend of the child’s mother.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.