Multiple people arrested for 'driving erratically' on ATVs, dirt bikes across busy North Carolina roads

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they arrested several people who were driving erratically across Charlotte on ATVs and dirt bikes, potentially interrupting All-Star Weekend celebrations, according to WSOC.

Police said they received several calls from drivers complaining about 70 dirt bikes and ATVs on the streets of Charlotte Saturday afternoon.

Some of the areas where the bikers traveled were Barrington Drive, Morehead Street, Freedom Drive, Wilkinson Boulevard, Statesville Road, Peachtree Road, Gibbon Road, Nevin Road and Oakdale Road, as well as the streets around South Park Mall.

Multiple emergency units collaborated and were able to stop several riders on Oakdale Road in northwest Charlotte.

Officers said one of the ATVs had been reported stolen out of Georgia.

Police said they were prepared for the bikers to come into town during the NBA All-Star Weekend after monitoring several social media accounts.

The following were arrested:

• Christian Camacho, 26, charged with trespass, careless and reckless driving, and failure to register a motor vehicle

• Tyler Camacho, 20, charged with trespass, careless and reckless driving, and failure to register a motor vehicle

• Kelvin Lamar Ross, 26, charged with possession of stolen property

• Steven Arruda, 24, charged with resisting/delaying/obstructing a law enforcement officer

The following were issued North Carolina Uniform Citations:

• Lazarius Burks, 20, cited for careless and reckless driving

• Dee Williams, 22, cited for careless and reckless driving

• Ford Tate, 28, cited for careless and reckless driving